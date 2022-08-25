Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice on Monday after spending time on the sidelines with a sore groin. He has been one of the Fantasy football busts since entering the league in 2019, but he has an opportunity to make an impact this season. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now in Miami, giving Hardman a chance to see his value rise. However, he will still have to compete with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for targets. Will Hardman be among the 2022 Fantasy football busts to fade in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Hardman has established chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which could give him a crucial edge over newcomers on the roster. Should you be using one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on Hardman? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph. He agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski in the offseason. Rudolph spent one year with the Giants backing up Evan Engram, logging just three games with 60% or more snaps.

He is also dealing with target competition in the form of Cameron Brate and rookie Cade Otton this season. Rudolph could get opportunities in the red zone, but he is unlikely to return to his peak form that Fantasy owners grew accustomed to during his stint with Minnesota. He is being selected ahead of Albert Okwuegbunam, Irv Smith and Robert Tonyan in most drafts, but SportsLine's model recommends all three of those three tight ends instead of Rudolph.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Reports about Aiyuk's relationship with quarterback Trey Lance have been encouraging, but reviews about his form in practices and training camp have been mixed. Fantasy owners willing to roster him are doing so with a measure of optimism, as he'll head into the regular season without having been featured in any of the team's preseason games.

Aiyuk finished with 826 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but those numbers fell short of what was expected following a rookie season in which he had more receptions and total touchdowns. A big part of Lance's game comes down to his running ability, which only serves to limit Aiyuk's volume in the passing game even more this season. The model projects Aiyuk to finish short of other players with a lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Skyy Moore, Russell Gage and Donovan Peoples-Jones. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

