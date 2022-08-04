Washington has struggled to find consistent quarterback play over the last few seasons, prompting the Commanders to snag ex-Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz for the upcoming campaign. He finished with 3,563 passing yards last year despite sharing the workload with the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor. Wentz is expected to have a stronger supporting cast than he did in Indianapolis, headlined by wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Does that make Wentz one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers to target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Wentz will be backed up by Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell, so head coach Ron Rivera is expected to stick with the veteran for at least a large portion of the season. Should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? So as you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. He ended up being Mac Jones' top red-zone weapon in his first season with New England, finishing second in end-zone targets (13) and tying for first in red-zone touchdowns (nine) with Mark Andrews. However, his Fantasy football owners were almost completely reliant on his touchdowns for production.

Henry had just a 14 percent target share, finishing outside the top 18 among tight ends in eight of his games. The Patriots have a crowded group of weapons in the passing game, including DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith. They are also expected to be a run-heavy team, so Henry's ceiling could be low. SportsLine's model has Henry finishing behind multiple tight ends who can be had later in most drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle. Last year's No. 6 overall pick set a rookie record with 104 catches while adding 1,015 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. He showed a strong rapport with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, as all six of Waddle's TD passes came from Tagovailoa, even though the QB split time with Jacoby Brissett. Two factors will be working against Waddle entering the 2022 NFL season.

One is that Waddle's high reception total was not congruent with his other stats. While he ranked eighth in catches, he was just 25th in yards and touchdowns. Another factor is the addition of Tyreek Hill who will be the team's new No. 1 receiver since Miami didn't make him the highest-paid WR in NFL history to just be a decoy. Waddle currently has a fourth-round ADP, but the model likes wideouts like Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. more, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds later on average.

