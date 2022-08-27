Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been flying off the board in the first round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, McCaffrey has been one of the biggest Fantasy football busts over the past two seasons. In fact, he has rushed for 442 yards or fewer the last two seasons while dealing with numerous injuries that have kept him sidelined. Should your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy include taking a chance on McCaffrey, who had over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in 2019? Should you look elsewhere in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for value at running back? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was expected to have a breakout campaign in 2021, but injuries and inconsistent play derailed his Fantasy production.

The Iowa product caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2021. Hockenson only had three games in which he received double-digit targets last season and the Lions added depth to their wide receiver corps this offseason, which could eat into Hockenson's targets in 2022. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Hockenson behind fellow tight ends like Zach Ertz and Mike Gesicki, both of whom are being selected later in drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 323 touches per season over his six-year NFL career and he also handled the rock 617 times during his final two years at Ohio State.

Elliott has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons after averaging 4.6 and 8.6 during his first four seasons in the league. To make matters worse, Tony Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception playing in the same offense in a change-of-pace role, and the model is concerned that Pollard could overtake Elliott as the No. 1 back in 2022. That's why it ranks Elliott outside its top 20 RBs despite the fact that he's being drafted in the third round on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

