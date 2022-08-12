49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel put together a stellar 2021 season, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He went over 150 receiving yards on four occasions, making him one of the top 2022 Fantasy football picks off the board. Samuel could play alongside second-year quarterback Trey Lance this season, so how does that change his position in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Many experts suspect Samuel will be used even more in the rushing attack, creating additional reasons to be high up in the Fantasy football rankings 2022. Is Samuel one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid this season, or can he meet his sky-high expectations? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks tight end Noah Fant. The former first-round draft pick was traded to Seattle earlier this offseason as part of the deal that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Fant has been one of the most high-profile tight ends since entering the league, but he has never surpassed 700 yards or four touchdowns in any of his first three seasons.

His production is not expected to increase this season since Seattle will be a run-heavy offense. Fant has plenty of upside due to his athleticism and pass-catching ability, but the quarterback situation puts a cap on his 2022 Fantasy football forecast. SportsLine's model has a plethora of tight ends listed ahead of Fant in expected production, even though Fant is being drafted before all of them in most drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Talk about Edwards-Helaire's bust potential was part of the conversation surrounding him last season, even though he battled his way to a productive campaign. Head coach Andy Reid has a reputation of sticking with one running back in his offense, but the team also signed former Tampa Bay back Ronald Jones and re-signed Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Last year, Edwards-Helaire missed five games due to a knee sprain, but still managed to match his 2020 touchdown total of four and maintain a 4.3 yards per carry average. Heading into 2021, there were already concerns about his ability to stay healthy, and besides the knee injury, he also dealt with a preseason ankle sprain and a shoulder bruise later in the year. With Tyreek Hill no longer on the team, defenses may be more likely to crowd the line of scrimmage on earlier downs, which doesn't bode well for Edwards-Helaire. The model projects players with a later 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Tony Pollard and Chase Edmonds to be better options. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.