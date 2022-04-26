At 5-foot-10, Tyreek Hill never fit the mold of the tall and long outside receiver, but his production has been elite since 2017. He'll try to maintain his superstar status in Miami this season, but owners are wondering if he'll continue to sit atop the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Hill joins a Dolphins offense that already threw the ball the eighth-most times in the NFL last season, and new head coach Mike McDaniel is undoubtedly cooking up ways to incorporate Hill into his offense on Day 1.

Hill joins another 5-foot-10 wide receiver and one of the Fantasy football breakouts from last season, Jaylen Waddle, to give Miami one of the most explosive passing attacks in the league. Will both flourish with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback or will they headline the list of 2022 Fantasy football busts?

The model is extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After the first three weeks of action, St. Brown was an unlikely bright spot in an otherwise dim season and finished with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns.

St. Brown only had one drop last year and was targeted 119 times in a limited offense. Although he is generously listed at six-feet-tall, his quickness is most valuable asset, as nearly half of his receiving yards came after the catch. Over the last six games of the season, St. Brown was targeted 67 times and scored a touchdown in five of those outings. After what he showed last year, the model likes St. Brown more than other players at his position like Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper and Chase Claypool.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

