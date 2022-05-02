Kansas City's offense has featured four seasons of quarterback Patrick Mahomes completing passes to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It will look different when the 2022 NFL schedule kicks off in a few months after Hill was traded to Miami for five draft picks. The Chiefs added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, giving Mahomes several new weapons to work with. Where should Smith-Schuster or Valdes-Scantling be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Mahomes has been taken with high 2022 Fantasy football picks over the past few years, but how should you approach the Chiefs' offense during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep? Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The projections can help you create a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with its 27-year-old running back in March. Fournette has been a strong option for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons, rushing for 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also racked up 687 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Tampa Bay's offense received a huge boost when veteran quarterback Tom Brady announced his return from a short retirement, as the Buccaneers are now expected to be one of the league's best yet again. Fournette's value increased significantly when that news broke because defenses will not be able to stack the box with Brady under center.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

