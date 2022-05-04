By trading for Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to have a different Week 1 starting quarterback for the seventh straight year. The 37-year-old Ryan doesn't figure to be a long-term solution based on his age, and he's also coming off arguably the least productive season of his career. But with Atlanta in 2021, he also played without Julio Jones for the first time in a dozen years and got just five games out of Calvin Ridley. Is Ryan due to bounce back and be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers?

With the Colts, Ryan will share a backfield with the best running back he's ever played with, Jonathan Taylor, while also having an emerging star out wide in Michael Pittman Jr. We likely won't get the Ryan that won the NFL MVP award in 2016, but where should you slot him in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. A 2020 first-round pick, Jeudy's sophomore campaign got off to a rough start when he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. That forced him to go on IR and he finished last year with a disappointing 467 yards and zero touchdowns across 10 games. However, Jeudy's durability shouldn't be a concern since he played in every game as a rookie and never missed a game due to injury in college.

What really has the wideout's prospects up for the 2022 NFL season is the upgrade Denver got at quarterback with Russell Wilson. Jeudy primarily played in the slot last year, and Wilson created magic with Tyler Lockett from that spot in Seattle, as Lockett is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard season. Jeudy gave a glimpse of his potential when he posted a 52-856-3 stat line as a rookie despite playing with Drew Lock, who finished last in the NFL in completion percentage. The model pegs Jeudy as a top-20 receiver in Fantasy football rankings 2022, ahead of teammate Courtland Sutton.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

How to find 2022 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which running back will provide shocking value?