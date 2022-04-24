We're still five months away from the start of the 2022 NFL schedule. Still, savvy owners are already working on their 2022 Fantasy football rankings ahead of Thursday's 2022 NFL Draft. Former Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has never had a 1,000-yard season in his career, but that didn't stop the Jacksonville Jaguars from giving him a four-year, $72 million contract to play with former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football sleepers to target?

Can Kirk now generate enough production to warrant being one of the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL and, if so, where should you target him during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you answer that question and also identify the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts you need to be aware of. Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2022 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2022 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2022 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Packers running back A.J. Dillon. Green Bay selected Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to add depth to its backfield and provide insurance with Aaron Jones approaching the end of his rookie contract. Jones went on to sign a four-year, $48 million extension last offseason, but that didn't stop Dillon from having his role expanded. The six-foot, 247-pound powerhouse wound up leading the Packers in carries (187), rushing yards (803) and rushing touchdowns (five). He also made dramatic improvements as a receiver out of the backfield.

In 2020, he caught just two passes for 21 yards, but last year he caught 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Dillon and Jones are now in a position to share the workload more evenly and Dillon will have plenty to prove as he enters the final two years of his own rookie deal.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

How to find 2022 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2022 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which running back will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.