For years, the tight end position has featured the same top-heavy group with just a handful of names for Fantasy players to scramble for in drafts. Last season, Buffalo's Dawson Knox emerged as the latest tight end to enter the position's top tier, which still includes names like Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has yet to hang up the cleats formally with Tom Brady returning for another season, so how should the position shake out in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? How should you approach every tight end during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep?

On the other end of the spectrum, a young talent at the position like Kyle Pitts faces uncertainty now that Matt Ryan's tenure in Atlanta has come to an end. Should you move Pitts down the 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings? Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

The model is extremely high on Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. The fifth-year player finished 2021 with the sixth-most targets at the position in the NFL. Schultz also finished as the third-highest scoring tight end last season in both standard and PPR formats.

Dallas re-signed wide receiver Michael Gallup, but traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason without bringing in another big-name talent at the position. That clears a path for Schultz to continue taking a bigger role in the passing game, following a season in which quarterback Dak Prescott completed the most passes (410) of his career. Schultz finished with 16 percent of the total targets in Dallas' passing attack in 2021 and was tied with Cooper for second-most on the team with 104. His projected increased involvement in one of the league's top offenses makes Schultz a more valuable overall Fantasy option than Pitts, Cooper or Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, according to the model.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

