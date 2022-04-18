After two productive years as the lead running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, running back Miles Sanders fell into a timeshare with Boston Scott last season. Sanders hasn't been able to stay healthy over the last two seasons, but both Eagles backs are now in contract years and the Eagles will try to make a decision on keeping either going forward. Where should Scott and Sanders be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Although backfields by committee can be difficult to navigate, recent seasons have shown complementary backs can be top 2022 Fantasy football picks. Committees can also produce 2022 Fantasy football breakouts to target on draft day. Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2022 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2022 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2022 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. At the end of last season, Penny started to show the production the Seahawks envisioned when they took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Over his final five games, Penny had 92 carries for 671 yards and six touchdowns. That came out to 7.29 yards per tote and he finished as the top Fantasy running back in standard and PPR leagues during that stretch. Chris Carson had been the lead back in Seattle, but Carson's tough running style is starting to catch up with him on the injury front. The model believes Penny will continue running the ball the way he showed last season and continue his ascent up the 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

How to find 2022 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2022 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which running back will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.