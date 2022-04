The Denver Broncos will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback. The Broncos are hoping to build on a strong defense with the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks before being traded in March. Should he be one of the top 2022 Fantasy football picks this year? Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Wilson will have several young wide receivers to work with in Denver, including Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, who could be one of the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas is turning to Lamb as its top receiver after the departure of Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Lamb was red-hot to open the 2021 season before slowly fading down the stretch, but his increased role could lead to stabilized production in 2022. He plays in one of the league's best offenses, making him one of the potential Fantasy football sleepers 2022.

Lamb had several standout games last season, including a 149-yard performance against New England in Week 6. He went over 80 receiving yards in six games, helping his owners along the way. SportsLine's model expects him to have an even stronger year in 2022, making him a strong bet to move up the Fantasy football rankings 2022.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

