Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million contract extension last month. The 33-year-old completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2021, while only throwing seven interceptions. He told reporters that he wants to retire as a Viking, but where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Should the three-time Pro Bowler be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Cousins could be taken as a mid-level quarterback in many Fantasy football rankings 2022. Is there value on him as one of the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2022 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2022 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2022 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Lions running back D'Andre Swift. He has put together two excellent seasons for Detroit, averaging more than four yards per carry in 2020 and 2021. Swift had 617 rushing yards last season, finding the end zone five times on the ground. His pass-catching ability is what makes him one of the quality Fantasy football sleepers 2022, though.

Swift had 62 receptions for 452 yards last season, adding two more touchdowns through the air. He was targeted 21 more times than in 2020, which bodes well for his expected production this season. Detroit clearly wants Swift to play a larger role in the offense this year, which is one reason why SportsLine's model likes him as a draft choice.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

How to find 2022 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2022 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which running back will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.