Broncos running back Javonte Williams wasn't expected to be a major contributor in 2021, but the rookie exploded on the scene and took full advantage of his opportunity. In fact, Williams finished the 2021 season with 903 rushing yards, more than Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs. Williams is expected to be ranked near the top of the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but which of the 2022 Fantasy football rookies will lead your team to a championship? Is Jets RB Breece Hall the safest bet to be among the most productive rookie running backs this season? Which players present huge value in the Fantasy football rankings 2022? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football picks can help you navigate 15 or more rounds of tough calls. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills running back Devin Singletary. Buffalo's offense averaged 381.9 yards per game last season, which bodes well for Singletary's Fantasy value given the expectation that he'll be the No. 1 running back for the Bills in 2022.

Singletary proved capable of providing value for owners late last season, scoring nine touchdowns over the Bills' last six games. He also had at least 19 carries in three of the final four games in the regular season, but Fantasy owners are sleeping on Singletary again this year. In fact, Singletary is currently being drafted in the eighth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model is expecting Singletary to outperform Travis Etienne (sixth-round ADP), A.J. Dillon (seventh) and even J.K. Dobbins (fifth).

See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Piecer as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Following the release of Marlon Mack, Pierce is expected to be heavily featured in Houston's offensive game plan in 2022.

The rookie showed flashes of what's to come in Houston's third and final preseason game, recording six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also showed a knack for finding the end zone while at Florida, scoring 16 touchdowns in 2021. SportsLine's model expects his ability to find the end zone will contribute to Pierce being among the top Fantasy football breakouts in 2022. The model has Pierce anked above players like Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins in its 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers running back A.J. Dillon as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The perception of Dillon is that the arrow is pointing up as he takes on a bigger role in Green Bay's offense, but he still has Aaron Jones to contend with. Dillon averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season, but when he's on the field, it seems to signal a limited range of outcomes on any given play.

Dillon presents as the bruising, tough runner, but he actually had a lower yards after contact average than Jones at 2.1. Additionally, he broke just five more tackles than Jones did all season at 17 and finished well behind the league-leader, Williams, who had 31. The Packers don't have an established group of pass-catchers either, meaning Jones will likely assume a larger role in the passing game. The model projects that other running backs commonly drafted after him like Devin Singletary, Miles Sanders and Tony Pollard all represent better Fantasy value this season. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.