The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon to Tom Brady's offense when they signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, who's recorded over 13,000 receiving yards in his career. Jones battled injuries last season with the Titans, finishing with just 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. Will Jones, who hasn't eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards since 2019, be among the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, or should owners look elsewhere when looking for value in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

How will Jones' presence affect Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the Fantasy football rankings 2022? Reliable Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 can help you sort out some of those questions as we head towards the 2022 NFL season. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Ravens running back J.K Dobbins. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL last August. However, Dobbins was activated from the PUP list earlier this month and John Harbaugh is optimistic he'll be ready for Baltimore's Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

Dobbins fared well as a rookie in 2020, scoring a touchdown in seven of his final eight games including the postseason. Baltimore consistently features one of the league's most run-heavy offenses, and Dobbins is expected to be a preferred ball carrier in 2022. That's one of the main reasons why the model expects Dobbins to outperform running backs like Saquon Barkley and D'Andre Swift, both of whom are currently being drafted before Dobbins. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Pierce as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The Florida product never rushed for more than 600 yards in a season during his four-year career in Gainesville, but the Texans made him a fourth-round pick and he's rapidly scaled the depth chart.

Pierce made his preseason debut against the Saints and rushed for 49 yards on five carries, but then didn't play a snap against the Rams last Friday. That's likely because he's already earned a meaningful role in Houston, where he's been competing with often-injured veterans Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for touches. Pierce has been the 45th running back off the board on average, but the model views him as a top-24 option in its 2022 Fantasy football PPR rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The model wasn't high on Cooper even before Deshaun Watson's suspension increased to 11 games, and now it's even less optimistic on the former Cowboy. Despite being the No. 1 receiver in the league's No. 1 offense, Cooper had a pedestrian line of 68-865-8 last year, with his catches and receiving yards being the second-worst marks of his seven-year career.

Now, he's headed to a run-first offense that ranked in the bottom five in passing attempts last year. In Jacoby Brissett's two seasons as a full-time starter, no receiver on his teams has ever reached 1,000 yards or scored more than five touchdowns. Once Watson returns, Cooper will be playing with a rusty QB that will have gone 23 months in between starts. There are just too many factors preventing Cooper from a bounce-back year, making him more of a Fantasy football 2022 bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

