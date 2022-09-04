Steelers running back Najee Harris led the NFL with 381 touches last season, the most by a rookie since Ladainian Tomlinson in 2001. Harris finished the 2021 season with 1,667 scrimmage yards, the most by a Steelers rookie in franchise history. Harris will be near the top in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but which incoming rookie has the opportunity to follow his footsteps and be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include targeting Texans rookie Dameon Pierce, who's expected to be the No. 1 ball-carrier after Houston released Marlon Mack? Will one of the other 2022 Fantasy football rookies like Kenneth Walker III or Breece Hall help you win a championship? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills running back Devin Singletary. Buffalo's ball-carrier ended the 2021 season on a tear, scoring nine touchdowns over the Bills' last six games. Singletary had at least 19 carries in three of the final four games in the regular season and is expected to be the No. 1 backfield option in 2022. The Bills averaged 129.9 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

Despite those impressive statistics, Fantasy owners are sleeping on Singletary this year. In fact, Singletary is currently being drafted in the eighth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model is expecting Singletary to outperform fellow RBs like J.K. Dobbins (fifth-round ADP), Travis Etienne (sixth) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (seventh), making him one of the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The second-round pick was on the way to a breakout season as a rookie last year before injuries sidelined him, but Moore was one of the most productive receivers in the league over a six-week stretch. From Week 8 to Week 13, he ranked third in Fantasy points among receivers despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

While the Jets drafted WR Garrett Wilson in the first round, the rookie played with the second-team during preseason and doesn't present a threat to Moore. Also, don't forget about expected game flow, as New York is expected to be trailing in most games, so it will be forced to lean heavily on the pass. Moore's 2022 Fantasy football ADP gives him ninth-round value, but SportsLine's computer model ranks him above Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster, each of whom is going in the seventh round on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers receiver Allen Lazard as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. With the departure of Davante Adams in the offseason, Lazard's role as a pass-catcher is expected to expand in Green Bay's offense.

However, Lazard has never eclipsed 40 receptions in a season, which is one of the main reasons why the model doesn't believe he'll live up to his ninth-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP. In addition, the Packers made numerous moves during the offseason to bolster their pass-catching depth, most notably free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins and 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson. That's why the model ranks Lazard behind fellow wideouts like Christian Kirk (11th-round ADP), Elijah Moore (10th) and DeVonta Smith (10th).

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.