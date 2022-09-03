Durability is a factor every owner will keep in mind regarding running backs in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but you can't forget about it at other positions as well. For example, just four receivers have 1,000-yard seasons in each of the last three years, but Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill aren't among them. Comprising that list is Mike Evans, Tyler Lockett, D.J. Moore and Stefon Diggs, those could be the top players to target with your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Could Kupp, Adams, or Hill be among the biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers. In his third season, Meyers broke out as the Patriots' top wideout and had career-highs in receptions (83), yards (866) and touchdowns (two). He was a frequent target of Mac Jones, catching at least four passes in 15 of the 16 games he played.

New England added DeVante Parker this season but lost second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton to injured reserve. Thus, Meyers should resume his every-down role and be a focus in 2022 with the Pats opening up the offense for Jones. SportsLine's 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings have Meyers on par with wideouts like Kadarius Toney and Chris Olave, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier per 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The second-round pick was on the way to a breakout season as a rookie last year before injuries sidelined him, but Moore was one of the most productive receivers in the league over a six-week stretch. From Week 8 to Week 13, he ranked third in Fantasy points among receivers despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

While the Jets drafted WR Garrett Wilson in the first round, the rookie played with the second-team during preseason and doesn't present a threat to Moore. Also, don't forget about expected game flow, as New York is expected to be trailing in most games, so it will be forced to lean heavily on the pass. Moore's 2022 Fantasy football ADP gives him ninth-round value, but SportsLine's computer model ranks him above Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster, each of whom is going in the seventh round on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. After an injury-plagued year in which he played just five games for the Steelers and produced a 15-129-0 stat line, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He is part of the committee looking to replace Tyreek Hill, but Smith-Schuster's recent seasons indicate he's not up for that role. Outside of his 2018 Pro Bowl season, Smith-Schuster has never had a top-20 Fantasy season among receivers.

He hasn't had a catch longer than 35 yards since Week 3 of the 2019 season, which doesn't sound like someone who will be used similarly to the speedster Hill. The model has the 25-year-old wideout on par with the likes of Amari Cooper and Christian Kirk, who are both being drafted at least 15 spots after Smith-Schuster, making the new Chiefs receiver one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.