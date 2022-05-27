The Las Vegas Raiders' offense could look very different this season following the addition of longtime Packers receiver Davante Adams. Shipped to the Nevada desert after eight seasons in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Adams will slide alongside Hunter Renfrow, but where should he be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings? Adams has wrangled over 110 receptions three of the last four seasons and posted 18 touchdowns in 2020. He'll now reel in passes from quarterback Derek Carr, who has just one season with more than 30 touchdown passes. Will Carr be one of the 2022 fantasy football sleepers, or will Adams be one of the 2022 fantasy football busts to fade on draft day? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The four-time Pro Bowler helped transform the Cowboys' offense when he was acquired in 2018 from the Raiders, but he became the No. 2 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb in 2021, posting the second-worst statistical season of his career with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers made Cooper the No. 25 wide receiver in Fantasy football for 2021, but an offseason trade to the Browns puts him in a more advantageous situation. Cooper is once again the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, while the Browns acquiring Watson during the offseason gives him another strong signal-caller to work with. That's a big reason why the model sees him as a top-20 option in the 2022 fantasy football WR rankings.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts. A former first-round pick, Bateman will be thrust into the spotlight following the 2022 draft day trade of Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. In his lone season in Baltimore, Bateman had 46 receptions for 515 yard and one touchdown.

The trade of Brown opens up a staggering 146 targets in Baltimore's offense from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Bateman is the standout receiver in an offense that also features tight end Mark Andrews, but his stock will balloon in 2022. In SportsLine's 2022 fantasy football cheat sheets, Bateman is listed similarly to established receivers like Tyler Lockett, Brown, Allen Robinson, D.J. Moore, and Terry McLaurin. He's ahead of wideouts like Michael Gallup, Hunter Renfrow, and Allen Lazard.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Broncos running back Melvin Gordon as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. Many expected this to be the case ahead of last season, but Gordon managed to outrush rookie Javonte Williams by 15 yards on the same number of carries (203). However, this is the final year of his contract in Denver and he isn't nearly the asset in the passing game that Williams proved to be last year.

With the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos finally have the opportunity to deploy a dynamic offense their fans have been waiting for in the post-Manning era. Gordon has managed to stay productive, but is a bruising, deliberate runner in an offense that looks like it's heading in a different direction. Additionally, Gordon has only been able to stay healthy for the entirety of one of his seven years in the league and will be 30 years old by the end of next season.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?