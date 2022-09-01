Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny became just the fourth RB to eclipse 4.00 yards after contact per attempt in a season with a minimum of 100 carries. After Chris Carson retired this offseason due to a neck injury, Penny saw his stock rise in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Seattle's offense averaged 122.0 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 11th in the NFL. Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include targeting Penny or will rookie Kenneth Walker III eat into his production? Will Seattle's rushing attack be as productive as years past with Geno Smith under center and now among your possible 2022 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his first season with Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl title. He finished the 2021 regular season with his highest passing yardage total (4,886) since the 2012 season and a career-high-tying 41 touchdown passes.

Stafford missed time this offseason while dealing with right elbow discomfort, but the latest reports indicate he'll be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Stafford thrived in Sean McVay's offense and L.A. added Allen Robinson, who's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, to an aerial attack that averaged 273.1 passing yards per game in 2021.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Pierce as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Houston's rookie has a legitimate shot at being the top running back in the Texans' season opener against the Colts on Sept. 11.

Pierce started the final preseason game and finished with six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Pierce totaled 16 touchdowns in his final season at Florida, and SportsLine's model expects he'll be among the top Fantasy football breakouts 2022. In fact, the model has him ranked above Elijah Mitchell, Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in its 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Edwards-Helaire has struggled to stay healthy after missing 10 games over the past two seasons. The former LSU standout finished with just 517 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 10 regular season appearances last season.

Edwards-Helaire will enter the season as Kansas City's clear-cut starter, but that doesn't mean he'll get the type of workload needed to provide value given his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Last year, the Chiefs were third in the NFL in passing rate (58%) on first and second downs. In addition, Edwards-Helaire will likely concede third-down work, which limits his Fantasy value in a major way. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?