After an All-American career at Iowa State, Breece Hall became the first running back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Jets selected him in the second round. New York will pair him with one of the top rookie rushers from last year, Michael Carter, as the team helps quarterback Zach Wilson make a leap in his second year. Carter finished as a top-30 running back last season, but how should you evaluate him in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

While Hall was a second-rounder, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was one of three first-round selections by the Jets. With receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore already in the fold, a bounty of skill-position talent for New York could be a headache for your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Knowing the pecking order is key during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma standout is now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver after Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason.

Lamb is coming off his best season as a professional, setting career-highs across the board with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. Lamb was targeted 120 times in 2021, and with Cooper no longer in the picture, it's easy to see why SportsLine's model has Lamb ranked among the top 10 wide receivers, ahead of players like Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Keenan Allen.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts. Bateman was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his rookie season got a late start due to a groin injury. He debuted on Oct. 17, and then put together a respectable 46-515 receiving line in 12 games. But even more encouraging, he was targeted 29 times over the last five weeks of the season.

With Marquise Brown being traded to Arizona during the NFL Draft, it opens up the No. 1 receiver job and almost 25 percent of the targets in Baltimore's offense. Bateman is well-positioned to take advantage of that and become a second-year breakout player after not spending much time on the Fantasy radar last year. SportsLine's model ranks Bateman in the same tier as players such as Brown, DeVonta Smith and Terry McLaurin, making him one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills tight end Dawson Knox as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. As a third-year player, Knox broke out last year with a 49-587-9 stat line and finished No. 6 in the Fantasy football TE rankings. However, he was touchdown-dependent, as his nine scores were an outlier compared to his other stats.

No tight end caught more TD passes than Knox, but he ranked just 18th in receptions and 15th in yards at the position. He had just one game with more than 80 receiving yards in 2021 compared to six games with 25 or fewer yards. The Bills added former Bucs tight end O.J. Howard in the offseason, so Knox won't be the only red-zone option for quarterback Josh Allen this year. SportsLine's model has Knox outside the top 10 in positional Fantasy football rankings 2022 and behind tight ends such as Mike Gesicki and David Njoku.

