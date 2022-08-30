Quarterback Tom Brady proved he can still provide value for owners with a remarkable season in 2021. In fact, Brady led all quarterbacks with nine games of 25 or more Fantasy points last season. Since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is QB5 in total points among all quarterbacks, but can you trust him with one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Will Brady be able to duplicate that success and be among the top quarterbacks in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Should your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy instead involve drafting a dual-threat quarterback like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He entered training camp as the Eagles' starting tight end for the first time in his career and is expected to be a major contributor for Philadelphia in 2022.

Despite four or fewer receptions in five of his first six games last season, Goedert still recorded a career-high 830 receiving yards across 15 games during the 2021 campaign. With the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason, Goedert could see more one-on-one coverage in 2022, especially in the red zone. Goedert was targeted 76 times in the 2021 regular season, and with Zach Ertz no longer in the picture, it's easy to see why SportsLine's model has him ranked as a top-six tight end this season. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets running back Breece Hall as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The usage of multiple backs with differing skillsets has led to backs with legitimate three-down potential becoming even more valuable. Hall brings that three-down potential into an offense that should start to show growth with an infusion of young talent.

Hall finished top-10 in Heisman voting the last two seasons and ended his career at Iowa State with 3,941 yards rushing and 734 yards receiving over three years. The Jets made him the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he appears to be in line for plenty of work during his rookie season. That's why the model ranks him as a top-20 running back in its 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Dallas was handcuffed by salary cap issues during the offseason, so Prescott certainly did not receive any upgrades as far as his Fantasy stock is concerned. The Cowboys gave up wide receiver Amari Cooper and lost two pieces of the offensive line as well.

They signed former Pittsburgh wide receiver James Washington, drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round and took offensive tackle Tyler Smith in the first round, but none of those moves are going to make Prescott worth drafting. He hit career-low rushing numbers in 2021 and finished as the QB9 in Fantasy points per game. Prescott is being drafted ahead of quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, but SportsLine's model recommends taking those veterans instead. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.