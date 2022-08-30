The week between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season is the perfect opportunity for fans to complete their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. After most teams had three exhibitions to showcase their talent, it's time to make the call on which players will be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts or busts. Seattle's backfield is unsettled since its top two backs, Kenneth Walker and Rashaad Penny, have both been hurt, while DeeJay Dallas has run for a league-leading 163 yards without them. The Eagles have a crowded running back room as well, but Jason Huntley has been the unlikely rushing leader, potentially moving him up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He has been one of the most consistent wideouts in recent years, recording over 1,000 receiving yards for three straight seasons.

However, Fantasy owners seem to think the departure of quarterback Russell Wilson will have a negative effect on Lockett's production. However, the veteran wideout has shown he can provide value with Geno Smith under center. During the three games Smith started in 2021, Lockett caught 16 of 23 targets for 189 yards, including a 142-yard eruption in Week 8 against the Jaguars. SportsLine's model has Lockett, who's being drafted in the 12th round on average, ahead of fellow wideouts like Amon-Ra St. Brown (10th-round ADP), Hunter Renfrow (11th) and DeAndre Hopkins (11th). See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The rookie from BYU has been solid with one start and an average of four yards per carry through three preseason games. He has 68 rushing yards and a touchdown in his appearances thus far and four receptions in the passing game.

Allgeier has been working to earn a substantial role in the offense with more than just his production, as he has also proven capable in pass protection. Cordarrelle Patterson was an impressive story last season, but the former wide receiver shouldn't be asked to shoulder as much of the rushing load this year with Allgeier running tough. The 220-pound Allgeier should also be the first option on the goal line for Atlanta, which should help bridge the gap for his fantasy owners during weeks where his yardage numbers aren't quite as high. The model projects that he will have a big enough role in the offense to outperform others with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like James Robinson and Kenneth Walker. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Dallas was handcuffed by salary cap issues during the offseason, so Prescott certainly did not receive any upgrades as far as his Fantasy stock is concerned. The Cowboys gave up wide receiver Amari Cooper and lost two pieces of the offensive line as well.

They signed former Pittsburgh wide receiver James Washington, drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round and took offensive tackle Tyler Smith in the first round, but none of those moves are going to make Prescott worth drafting. He hit career-low rushing numbers in 2021 and finished as the QB9 in Fantasy points per game. Prescott is being drafted ahead of quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, but SportsLine's model recommends taking those veterans instead. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

