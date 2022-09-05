There are plenty of tough decisions to make during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, and one difficult call is how high to draft Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Quarterback is a position where you can normally find value further down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. However, Mahomes' eye-popping numbers from the last four seasons could make him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings. Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include targeting Mahomes early, or is there better value in a quarterback like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Kyler Murray in later rounds? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran signal-caller is coming off a productive 2021 season, finishing third in passing yards (4.886) and second in passing touchdowns (41).

Stafford ranked eighth in Fantasy points per game last season, but Fantasy owners are sleeping on Los Angeles' signal-caller again this year. In fact, Stafford is currently being drafted in the eighth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model is expecting Stafford to outperform Joe Burrow (sixth-round ADP), Russel Wilson (seventh) and even Kyler Murray (fifth), making him one of the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The third-year pro out of UCF has put up modest numbers through two seasons with 70 catches for 1,148 yards during that span. He's been an effective red-zone target, however, scoring 13 combined touchdowns.

With Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders gone, Davis appears to be the clear-cut WR2 in one of the league's most explosive offenses. He's going off the board in the seventh round in Fantasy drafts, on average, but SportsLine's model says he'll outperform sixth-rounder D.J. Moore. He'll also produce more than Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas and Jerry Jeudy, all receivers being picked at around the same time, making Davis one of the breakouts who needs to be in your draft plans. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He was dealt to the Browns in the offseason and he will pair up with quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will return for the final six games, which should provide a boost to Cooper's stock.

The veteran wide receiver is coming off a down year and will not be able to overcome Watson's suspension, particularly in a run-heavy offense, according to the model. He only had two games with 100-plus yards in 2021 and his age is starting to become a factor as well. Cooper is being drafted ahead of receivers like Christian Kirk and Elijah Moore, but SportsLine's model has both wide receivers ranked ahead of him. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.