The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, and his presence will certainly affect the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for a number of players. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton ranked eighth in deep targets among wide receivers last year. Wilson's arrival bodes well for Sutton being one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts since Wilson has thrown over 4,100 yards in two of his last three seasons. Seattle's DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could see their value decline in the Fantasy football rankings 2022 now that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include drafting Wilson or Sutton? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins have a crowded receiving corps with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Gesicki should remain a go-to option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Gesicki had a career-best 112 targets in 2021 and is expected to be a focal point in Miami's offense under new coach Mike McDaniel. With Hill and Waddle expected to draw double-teams, Gesicki could be a major factor in Miami's aerial attack, especially in the red zone. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has Gesicki, who's going off the board in the 11th round on average, ahead of guys like Dawson Knox and T.J. Hockenson, two players who are being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets running back Breece Hall as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. He is expected to open the season splitting reps with Michael Carter, but he could wind up taking over the starting role early in the year. Hall has the size and speed to excel as an NFL running back, especially after putting together a strong college career.

Hall totaled more than 4,500 yards from scrimmage, 50 touchdowns and 80 receptions across three seasons at Iowa State. Hall has a three-down skillset, so he will not necessarily come off the field on third down. Carter averaged 19 touches per game when Tevin Coleman was out with an injury, and Hall could wind up getting that many opportunities at some point this season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

He also dealt with numerous injuries last season, finishing with just 42 receptions for 572 yards, his lowest total of his career. In addition, Hopkins didn't reach 100 yards in a game once last year and only topped 70 yards twice. SportsLine's model ranks Hopkins, who's being drafted in the 11th round on average, behind Marvin Jones (15th-round ADP), DeVante Parker (13th) and Treylon Burks (14th), making him one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.