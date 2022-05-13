Last year, Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when he was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. During the offseason, the Falcons traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and will head into the season with Marcus Mariota and third round selection Desmond Ridder. Can Pitts maintain the value that he held last season, or will there be a drop-off at quarterback that leads to him being among the 2022 Fantasy football busts?

The Colts also made Jelani Woods the second tight end taken in this year's NFL Draft and he could immediately compete for a significant role in the offense. Ryan was able to help get Pitts' NFL career off the ground, so can he help Woods become one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers this season? Where should all of these players land in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Ja'Marr Chase was the breakout star for Cincinnati last year, and he'll now command a premium pick in 2022 Fantasy football drafts. But the model has found plenty of value in Higgins, who should also benefit from Chase's success.

Defenses will shift to shade Chase even more in 2022, leaving Higgins, who has 1,999 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through his first 30 career games, in advantageous situations. Early 2022 Fantasy football ADP shows that Higgins is the 15th receiver off the board. SportsLine's model has him No. 9 in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings, however, ranking him ahead of bigger names like Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III as one of its top 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts. After two seasons as a valuable but underutilized piece of Wake Forest's backfield, Walker transferred to Michigan State and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award as the nation's top offensive player.

He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and was drafted No. 42 overall by the Seattle Seahawks. Walker has 4.38-second speed in the 40-yard-dash with a powerful build that allows him to run through arm tackles. Even in a crowded Seattle backfield, he figures to get a lot of early-down work, and the model ranks him ahead of more established runners like Melvin Gordon and A.J. Dillon.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. Despite coming back from an ACL tear suffered late in his rookie season, Burrow became a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback in his second season by leading the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate and throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

However, Super Bowl losers have historically struggled in their next season and Burrow is probably a candidate for regression in Year Three despite the fact that most are understandably bullish on his career as a whole. Burrow was sacked an NFL-leading 51 times last season, threw 14 interceptions and fumbled five times. The model predicts he finishes as QB14 next season.

