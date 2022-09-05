The NFL regular season is just a few days away, which means 2022 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. Some of the 2022 Fantasy football picks are obvious like Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Outside of the top players, there are plenty of ways to approach your 2022 Fantasy football strategy and identify the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Will new Raiders receiver Davante Adams continue dominating with quarterback Derek Carr? Can new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill remain atop the Fantasy football WR rankings in Miami? Which players should you select with your 2022 Fantasy football draft picks? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. He has been solid over the last three years, averaging 950 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Jones is playing on the outside in what is projected to be a pass-happy offense, creating a high ceiling for the veteran.

He commanded a 19% target share from quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, and SportsLine's model expects the duo to take another step forward this season. Jones ranked fourth among all players with 17 end-zone targets last season. He is being selected behind receivers like Tyler Lockett, Robert Woods and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the model expects him to perform better than all three of those wideouts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The third-year pro out of UCF has put up modest numbers through two seasons with 70 catches for 1,148 yards during that span. He's been an effective red-zone target, however, scoring 13 combined touchdowns.

With Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders gone, Davis appears to be the clear-cut WR2 in one of the league's most explosive offenses. He's going off the board in the seventh round in Fantasy drafts, on average, but SportsLine's model says he'll outperform sixth-rounder D.J. Moore. He'll also produce more than Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas and Jerry Jeudy, all receivers being picked at around the same time, making Davis one of the breakouts who needs to be in your draft plans. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He was dealt to the Browns in the offseason and he will pair up with quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will return for the final six games, which should provide a boost to Cooper's stock.

The veteran wide receiver is coming off a down year and will not be able to overcome Watson's suspension, particularly in a run-heavy offense, according to the model. He only had two games with 100-plus yards in 2021 and his age is starting to become a factor as well. Cooper is being drafted ahead of receivers like Christian Kirk and Elijah Moore, but SportsLine's model has both wide receivers ranked ahead of him. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.