The Dallas Cowboys featured the most potent offense in the NFL last season, averaging 407 yards per game. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are expected to be among the top 2022 Fantasy football picks this season, but where will players like Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz land in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Elliott recorded over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry on just 130 rush attempts. Pollard and Schultz could be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers if Dallas' revamped offense excels.

Can Elliott or Pollard lead you to a Fantasy football championship, or should you look elsewhere for value when scouring the Fantasy football rankings 2022 and finalizing your 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. The 2019 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year set a record with 149 receptions in 2019, but missed nine games in 2020 and didn't play at all in 2021. The Saints were competent offensively when Jameis Winston was healthy in 2021, and the addition of Thomas should only enhance the passing attack.

However, Thomas has only been the 21st wide receiver off the board on average and has been available as late as the sixth round in most PPR drafts. The model sees him as a top-15 option, outperforming receivers like Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr., who are going two-three rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back James Cook as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The rookie has a high bar to meet, set by his brother Dalvin, but he has already been drawing high marks from his performance during training camp. The Bills' offense runs through quarterback Josh Allen, but Buffalo made Cook a top pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

How much new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will encourage Allen to continue taking bumps as a primary rusher remains to be seen, but Cook has the most three-down back potential of any runner in Dorsey's stable. Cook's explosiveness and ability as a pass-catcher make him the most well-rounded player in the running back room, which is why the model projects he will outplay other platooned backs like Michael Carter, Darrell Henderson and Jamaal Williams this year. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Cooper was dealt in the offseason to the Browns after racking up 865 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2021.

Cooper is expected to be the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, but the Browns feature one of the NFL's most run-heavy offenses. In addition, the quarterback situation in Cleveland remains murky with Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games. That's why the model ranks Cooper behind fellow wideouts like Darnell Mooney, DeVonta Smith and Rashod Bateman, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.