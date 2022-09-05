Running backs are seemingly in higher demand than ever and are high up in many 2022 Fantasy football drafts. In fact, eight running backs are currently being selected in the first 13 Fantasy football picks according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include selecting a productive running back like Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor or Dalvin Cook in the first round, or can you find value with players like Cam Akers or J.K. Dobbins, who are both going off the board in the fifth round on average? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you answer those tough questions and also help guide you to the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that could define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills running back Devin Singletary. Buffalo's offense averaged 381.9 yards per game last season, which bodes well for Singletary's Fantasy value given the expectation that he'll be the No. 1 running back for the Bills in 2022.

Singletary proved capable of providing value for owners late last season, scoring nine touchdowns over the Bills' last six games. He also had at least 19 carries in three of the final four games in the regular season, but Fantasy owners are sleeping on Singletary again this year. In fact, Singletary is currently being drafted in the eighth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model is expecting Singletary to outperform Travis Etienne (sixth-round ADP), A.J. Dillon (seventh) and even J.K. Dobbins (fifth).

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The first-round pick played in all three preseason games and caught six of his eight targets for 52 yards. Considering the Jets' offense was dealt a blow with QB Zach Wilson's knee injury in the first exhibition, it was a relief to see he still found a way to be productive.

Garrett Wilson's 8.7 yards per catch were relatively low and a far cry from the 15.5 yards per reception he averaged while at Ohio State. For as much as New York has struggled as a team, the Jets are flush for talent at wide receiver. However, nobody from last year's group had more than 538 receiving yards, and if Wilson can manage to stay healthy all season, he'll be given every opportunity to emerge this year, particularly after joining the team as its top draft choice. The model projects that Wilson's upside positions him to have a better Fantasy season than others commonly drafted in front of him, like Kadarius Toney, Chris Olave and Skyy Moore. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns receiver Amari Cooper as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He was dealt to the Browns in the offseason and he will pair up with quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will return for the final six games, which should provide a boost to Cooper's stock.

The veteran wide receiver is coming off a down year and will not be able to overcome Watson's suspension, particularly in a run-heavy offense, according to the model. He only had two games with 100-plus yards in 2021 and his age is starting to become a factor as well. Cooper is being drafted ahead of receivers like Christian Kirk and Elijah Moore, but SportsLine's model has both wide receivers ranked ahead of him. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

