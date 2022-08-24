After hiring a new coaching staff and front office and then spending most of the offseason digging themselves out of salary-cap trouble, the Chicago Bears might not jump off the page as a Fantasy-relevant team in 2022. However, we've seen second-year quarterbacks take major jumps in recent years, and the franchise is hopeful that Justin Fields can do the same. Fields possesses a unique blend of size, arm talent and athleticism and with a current 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 126, he might be worth a shot in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

However, if you're taking too big a gamble on Fields as your primary option at quarterback, you're taking a big risk on a Bears offense that has been ineffective in recent years. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you determine when to take calculated chances on potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts while helping you avoid potential 2022 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. The former second-round pick out of Texas A&M caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals and then signed a four-year, $84 million contract with Jacksonville this offseason.

Now, Kirk is in line to be the No. 1 receiver for a team hoping to take a huge step forward offensively in Trevor Lawrence's second season at the helm. Kirk saw plenty of action in Jacksonville's second preseason game, catching five passes for 54 yards. He ranked 10th in the NFL in Fantasy points per target against man-to-man coverage (2.27). The model is expecting an uptick in targets to help him outperform D.K. Metcalf and Amon-ra St. Brown, who are being drafted at least five rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Pierce as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The Florida product never rushed for more than 600 yards in a season during his four-year career in Gainesville, but the Texans made him a fourth-round pick and he's rapidly scaled the depth chart.

Pierce made his preseason debut against the Saints and rushed for 49 yards on five carries, but then didn't play a snap against the Rams last Friday. That's likely because he's already earned a meaningful role in Houston, where he's been competing with often-injured veterans Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for touches. Pierce has been the 45th running back off the board on average, but the model views him as a top-24 option in its 2022 Fantasy football PPR rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. From a yardage standpoint, Pitts lived up to the hype as a rookie in 2021, piling up 1,026 yards on 68 receptions. He only scored one touchdown, however, and he'll have to show more red-zone production before he can truly be considered an elite Fantasy tight end. Owners are betting on him taking the next step, as he's going off the board inside the top 50 2022 Fantasy football picks.

With Marcus Mariota, who completed fewer than 60% of his passes the last time he was a starter in 2019, throwing him the ball, there are valid questions about how effective Pitts can be. Even though Pitts is going off the board in the fifth round, SportsLine's model says sixth-round Darren Waller will produce more this season. You can find similar production from tight ends like Dallas Goedert and Dalton Schultz several rounds later, so there's no value on Pitts at his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP, according to the model. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.