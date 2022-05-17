The first offensive skill player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft was USC wide receiver Drake London to the Atlanta Falcons. After Calvin Ridley, who will miss the 2022 season due to a suspension, stepped away from football last season, it left Atlanta devoid of firepower in its passing game outside of last year's first round pick, Kyle Pitts. The Falcons also traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, so should you trust any Falcons player in your 2022 fantasy football rankings?

Heading into the draft, Atlanta's quarterback options were Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks, two names that could be considered 2022 fantasy football sleepers. What does the uncertainty at quarterback mean for Pitts' and London's position in your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma standout is now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver after Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason.

Lamb is coming off his best season as a professional, setting career-highs across the board with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. Lamb was targeted 120 times in 2021, and with Cooper no longer in the picture, it's easy to see why SportsLine's model has Lamb ranked among the top 10 wide receivers, ahead of players like Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Keenan Allen.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts. Bateman was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his rookie season got a late start due to a groin injury. He debuted on Oct. 17, and then put together a respectable 46-515 receiving line in 12 games. But even more encouraging, he was targeted 29 times over the last five weeks of the season.

With Marquise Brown being traded to Arizona during the NFL Draft, it opens up the No. 1 receiver job and almost 25 percent of the targets in Baltimore's offense. Bateman is well-positioned to take advantage of that and become a second-year breakout player after not spending much time on the Fantasy radar last year. SportsLine's model ranks Bateman in the same tier as players such as Brown, DeVonta Smith and Terry McLaurin, making him one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. Despite coming back from an ACL tear suffered late in his rookie season, Burrow became a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback in his second season by leading the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate and throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

However, Super Bowl losers have historically struggled in their next season and Burrow is probably a candidate for regression in Year Three despite the fact that most are understandably bullish on his career as a whole. Burrow was sacked an NFL-leading 51 times last season, threw 14 interceptions and fumbled five times. The model predicts he finishes as QB14 next season.

