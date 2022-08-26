Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has struggled to gain momentum during the preseason on the heels of a gutsy 2021 campaign. Gibson finished last year with 1,037 yards and 10 total touchdowns, but the coaching staff has appeared disenchanted with him this year. The third-year running back has struggled with ball security and been relegated to passing downs and special teams work in his preseason appearances thus far, sending him down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Meanwhile, rookie Brian Robinson has 14 carries and a touchdown through two preseason games. Your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep should account for Gibson's issues and forecast where you should include Robinson among the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions running back D'Andre Swift. A three-down back, Swift led all RBs in receptions and targets last year before suffering a Week 12 shoulder injury that cost him a month of action. He finished the year as the RB23, posting 1,069 total yards and seven touchdowns despite missing nearly five full games.

Projected over 17 games, Swift would have finished as the No. 6 RB in Fantasy points. He showed up to training camp bigger to handle short-yardage situations and he will still feast off Jared Goff's check-downs. In 2022 Fantasy football PPR rankings, Swift is on the RB1/RB2 fringe depending on your league's size, and he's also pegged as a top-15 running back in non-PPR leagues. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Pierce as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. With just under two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season, there hasn't been a public mention that Pierce will be the starting running back in Houston, but all indications are that he could be. Even though Marlon Mack is listed as the starter on the depth chart, Pierce has proven to be the more dynamic and physical option in the backfield.

Pierce had five carries for 49 yards in his preseason debut against a tough New Orleans Saints defense and was a healthy scratch the following week against the Los Angeles Rams. Pierce could simultaneously be one of the year's top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and 2022 Fantasy football breakouts since he hasn't officially been named a starter and many will write off Texans players altogether. Still, Pierce's upside has the model projecting him to finish better than others with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Elijah Mitchell and Devin Singletary. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Sutton had a solid sophomore campaign in 2019 when he averaged 13.8 PPR points per game. However, he suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and has yet to find his prior form.

Sutton showed flashes in 2021, scoring at least 23 PPR points in three of his first six games, but he finished the season averaging just 8.8 PPR points per game. While quarterback play will be more consistent with Russell Wilson under center, SportsLine's model expects Sutton will fail to live up to his sixth-round ADP. In fact, the model ranks Gabriel Davis, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown, all of whom are being selected in the eighth round on average, to outperform Sutton this season. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

