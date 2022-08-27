Packers running back A.J. Dillon caught 34 passes last season and is expected to be heavily involved in Green Bay's offensive scheme in 2022. The Packers shipped wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, meaning Dillon and running back Aaron Jones could see their usage increase. How will Green Bay's ball-carriers stack up against proven running backs like Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris and Alvin Kamara in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include targeting a Packers running back? Should you look elsewhere in the Fantasy football rankings 2022 for value at RB? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He's been a fringe QB1 in Fantasy, but this year he's seeing a freefall in the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. He's going off the board in the 10th round on average, barely inside the top 100 overall picks.

But SportsLine's model sees value at that point. With an impressive cast of skill players including Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, the model projects that Cousins will outperform four quarterbacks who are going off the board before him. He's a better value than Trey Lance, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Derek Carr, making Cousins a player to target with 2022 Fantasy football picks.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Tennessee needs immediate production at the wide receiver position after trading A.J. Brown in April. Burks is the perfect candidate to step up and produce after finishing fourth in the nation in yards after catch at Arkansas last year.

He totaled over 1,900 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in the final 21 games of his collegiate career. Burks does not have much competition for targets outside of Robert Woods, who is coming off a torn ACL. SportsLine's model expects Burks to step on the field and produce immediately, making him a breakout candidate.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. St. Brown had a remarkable second half of the season in 2021, scoring a touchdown in five of his last six games.

However, St. Brown's late-season inflated numbers came mostly with D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson, two of Detroit's main playmakers, on the sideline. Not only are they back, but the Lions also added a pair of dangerous downfield receivers in D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams this offseason. SportsLine's model expects St. Brown will fail to live up to his 10th-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP, ranking him behind K.J. Osborn (14th-round ADP), Robert Woods (13th) and Christian Kirk (12th) in its 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

