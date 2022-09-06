No single player can replace the game-breaking ability of Tyreek Hill. After trading Hill to the Dolphins, the Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes several new receiving options, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore. A sound 2022 Fantasy football strategy would be to realize there's no substitute for Hill, causing you to reach for a Chiefs receiver and leaving you with one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. When Hill missed four games due to injury in 2019, Kansas City had a different leading receiver in each game, so where should every Chiefs player be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills running back Devin Singletary. Buffalo's offense averaged 381.9 yards per game last season, which bodes well for Singletary's Fantasy value given the expectation that he'll be the No. 1 running back for the Bills in 2022.

Singletary proved capable of providing value for owners late last season, scoring nine touchdowns over the Bills' last six games. He also had at least 19 carries in three of the final four games in the regular season, but Fantasy owners are sleeping on Singletary again this year. In fact, Singletary is currently being drafted in the eighth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model is expecting Singletary to outperform Travis Etienne (sixth-round ADP), A.J. Dillon (seventh) and even J.K. Dobbins (fifth).

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Broncos running back Javonte Williams as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Last year, the rookie Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon had an even timeshare, as each player had 203 rushing attempts. With Gordon 29 years old and playing on a one-year deal, carries are expected to go more in Williams' favor this year, and he already has pass-catching responsibilities over the veteran. Williams finished with 1,219 total yards in 2021 and scored seven touchdowns for what was largely a one-dimensional offense.

Russell Wilson's addition will bring more balance to Denver and help Williams avoid running against eight-man fronts. He's already shown that he can have success against stacked boxes, as Williams led the NFL in forced missed tackles per carry (0.310) last year, per Pro Football Focus. As a rookie, Williams finished 18th among running backs in Fantasy points, but the model is more optimistic on his 2022 prospects. It pegs him as the RB13 in the Fantasy football RB rankings 2022 and has the talented back breaking out as a sophomore.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. As a third-year player, Hockenson ranked sixth among tight ends in Fantasy points through Week 13 before missing the rest of the season (thumb). He finished with a 61-583-4 receiving line, but the Lions loaded up with pass-catchers in the offseason, which could reduce Hockenson's target share.

Detroit signed D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds, while making Jameson Williams a first-round pick. The team wants to take more downfield shots, as the Lions ranked 30th with 9.8 yards per completion last year. Much of that was due to short passes to Hockenson, but many of those could be eliminated from the playbook. The model has the tight end outside the top 10 in its 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings behind Mike Gesicki, who is being drafted 17 spots later on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.