Deebo Samuel's success as a hybrid runner and receiver in San Francisco has brought a wave of similarly-built players into the league. Playmakers like Travis Etienne and Cordarrelle Patterson are listed as running backs, but could have receiver-like impacts on their respective passing offenses, sending them up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Where should you target players like that with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Finding a live-updated set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 you can trust can help you address those questions and also lead you to the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to know.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. He put up solid numbers during his rookie season, finishing 10th in overall team air yards share and top-20 in Pro Football Focus receiving grade among wide receivers with at least 100 targets. Smith played in a run-heavy offense, which was one reason why he finished as the WR29.

He never saw more than six targets in a game after Week 6, but the Eagles are expected to be throwing the ball more in 2022. Star wideout A.J. Brown is going to occupy the attention of opposing defenses, opening up room for Smith underneath. SportsLine's model has him finishing ahead of wide receivers such as Jerry Jeudy, Adam Thielen and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but all three of those players are being selected ahead of him in drafts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jets running back Breece Hall as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The usage of multiple backs with differing skillsets has led to backs with legitimate three-down potential becoming even more valuable. Hall brings that three-down potential into an offense that should start to show growth with an infusion of young talent.

Hall finished top-10 in Heisman voting the last two seasons and ended his career at Iowa State with 3,941 yards rushing and 734 yards receiving over three years. The Jets made him the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he appears to be in line for plenty of work during his rookie season. That's why the model ranks him as a top-20 running back in its 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The fourth-round pick out of Stanford had inconsistent involvement in Detroit's offense, but closed out the season with 51 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in his final six games. That is fueling St. Brown's surge in the 2022 Fantasy football ADP, with owners drafting him in the sixth or seventh round on average.

However, the offseason addition of former 1,000-yard receiver DJ Chark will present some competition for targets in 2022 and St. Brown's general target profile leaves plenty to be desired. St. Brown ranked 85th in average distance of target (6.8) and 54th in air yards share (23.5 percent). He's been the 22nd wide receiver off the board so far this season, but the model ranks him as its WR34 for 2022. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?