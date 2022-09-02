Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin's season ended in disappointment when he tore an ACL in Week 15 against the Saints, but he expects to be back on the field to start 2022. Even though he missed the last three-and-a-half games, he still finished with the fourth-most red zone targets among all receivers with 25. Godwin also had five touchdowns, but is he more likely to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers or 2022 Fantasy football busts? The Buccaneers kept seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster, which makes for a crowded group at the position. Your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep needs to factor in where top players like Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones will all shake out in the Fantasy football rankings 2022. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his first season with Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl title. He finished the 2021 regular season with his highest passing yardage total (4,886) since the 2012 season and a career-high-tying 41 touchdown passes.

Stafford missed time this offseason while dealing with right elbow discomfort, but the latest reports indicate he'll be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Stafford thrived in Sean McVay's offense and L.A. added Allen Robinson, who's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, to an aerial attack that averaged 273.1 passing yards per game in 2021. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has Stafford, who's going off the board in the eighth round on average, ahead of quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow, who are being drafted in the sixth round. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Bateman made the most of his opportunities during his rookie season, and after he missed the first five games (groin), he finished with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown. He comes back healthy and ready for a big sophomore season.

The Ravens traded away former No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, which made Bateman the top receiver in the offense. He'll compete with tight end Mark Andrews as the top target overall on the team. Bateman had four receptions that went for at least 30 yards last season, just two behind Brown, and has a chance to even make more big plays should he be able to stay on the field all year. The model projects he'll be able to do that, and he'll finish level with other receivers commonly drafted in front of him, like Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Adam Thielen. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He was suspended six games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug policy, but that has not stopped him from being selected ahead of DeVante Parker, Hunter Renfrow and Robert Woods, among others. Hopkins might be worth selecting in Dynasty leagues, but he is a clear bust in most draft formats.

Arizona acquired Marquise Brown from Baltimore during the offseason as well, so he could wind up being the top target in the offense. Hopkins is also coming off a torn MCL, giving owners another reason to avoid him in 2022. The model recommends taking Treylon Burks or Nico Collins instead of Hopkins. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.