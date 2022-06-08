Jimmy Garoppolo is in the final year of his contract, getting set to make $24 million this season. He remains on the San Francisco roster, despite trade rumors swirling for several months. Trey Lance is expected to be the starting quarterback for the 49ers in what will be his second season in the NFL after starting two games last season. He is still not the official starter though, so how should that impact the 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Garoppolo is one month away from being cleared to throw following offseason shoulder surgery, yet San Francisco has been unable to trade him. Is he one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts you should steer clear of? And which 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts need to be on your draft radar?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Detroit running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions did not have a good 2021 season, but Swift had a breakout year. He rushed for more than 600 yards and added 452 receiving yards, scoring seven total touchdowns. Two of his best performances came last November when he rushed for 125-plus yards on two occasions.

Swift will now be looking to establish himself as a starting running back after splitting carries over his first two seasons in the league. He is an excellent option in Fantasy football leagues due to his pass-catching ability. SportsLine's model expects him to take a big step forward in 2022, making him one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers that you should be drafting.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. San Francisco hasn't yet traded Garoppolo, but the franchise simply has too much invested in Lance to not hand the reins over at some point. His incredible upside makes him the sort of player that you'll want on your Fantasy football roster in 2022.

Lance played in six games last season and averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 168 yards and a score. And in his final start (of two) during Week 16 against the Texans, Lance threw for 249 yards and two scores while adding 31 yards rushing on eight carries. If Lance wins the starting role, he'll be a significant part of San Francisco's rushing attack and that will make him of value even if there are growing pains within the pocket. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as its No. 15 quarterback for 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. He might be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is still overvalued heading into the 2022 season from a Fantasy football ADP perspective. Burrow finished as a top-six Fantasy football quarterback just three times last year, so his current draft position makes him a bad value pick. He scored more Fantasy points over expectation than any quarterback in the NFL, which will likely lead to regression this year.

Burrow also rushed for just 118 yards and two touchdowns, so he does not have much upside in rushing categories. He will be facing one of the most difficult schedules for a quarterback in 2022 as well, with a ton of dangerous secondaries on the agenda. SportsLine's model has Burrow ranked lower than his ADP, so he is someone to avoid in 2022 Fantasy football drafts.

