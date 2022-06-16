Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of setting an unfortunate record during the 2022 NFL season. Ryan has lost to 29 of the league's 32 teams, which means he is one loss shy of tying the record with 30. He will face two teams this season he has yet to lose to, as the Colts will play the Jaguars twice and the Raiders once. Where should Ryan be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings as he begins a new stage of his career with Indianapolis? Ryan is projected to be in the bottom half of starting quarterbacks selected with most 2022 Fantasy football picks, but is he one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Will his change of scenery make him one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns running back Nick Chubb. He has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL since coming into the league in 2018, producing three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Chubb came up four yards short of the 1,000-yard mark during his rookie campaign.

He ranks first among all qualifying running backs by Pro Football Focus in rushing grade (93.1) over the last four seasons. Chubb also leads the NFL in yards after contact per rushing attempt and missed tackles forced per attempt during that stretch. Still, he is being selected behind Antonio Gibson, Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift in most drafts, but SportsLine's model expects him to perform better than all three of those running backs.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. San Francisco hasn't yet traded Garoppolo, but the franchise simply has too much invested in Lance to not hand the reins over at some point. His incredible upside makes him the sort of player that you'll want on your Fantasy football roster in 2022.

Lance played in six games last season and averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 168 yards and a score. And in his final start (of two) during Week 16 against the Texans, Lance threw for 249 yards and two scores while adding 31 yards rushing on eight carries. If Lance wins the starting role, he'll be a significant part of San Francisco's rushing attack and that will make him of value even if there are growing pains within the pocket. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as its No. 15 quarterback for 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. When healthy, Thielen is still one of the position's top technicians and a touchdown machine. However, he's missed 11 games in the last three seasons and the emergence of Justin Jefferson has led to Thielen's target share dropping considerably.

Thielen's targets per game have dropped the last two years, as his 21.0 percent target share in 2021 ranked just 33rd among receivers. He'll turn 32 before the start of the season and Jefferson is just coming into the peak of his powers, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect another drop in 2022. If his productivity near the end zone declines, the bottom could fall out. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Thielen behind receivers like D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin, who are going at least 10 picks later on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade?