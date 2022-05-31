Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews' only complete season through his first three came in 2018, but he only played around a third of the Ravens' total offensive snaps. He finished with 34 catches on 50 targets, but doubled that production in 2019. Last season, Baltimore featured the passing game more early after suffering cluster injuries in the backfield and quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing at the highest level of his career. Both Andrews and Jackson have cemented their place among the top Fantasy options at their respective positions, but who will join them this year as 2022 Fantasy breakouts or sleepers?

With a healthy running back group in 2022, should you expect regression from Andrews or Jackson when working on your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep? And which other players around the league are being overvalued or overlooked in the early 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The four-time Pro Bowler helped transform the Cowboys' offense when he was acquired in 2018 from the Raiders, but he became the No. 2 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb in 2021, posting the second-worst statistical season of his career with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers made Cooper the No. 25 wide receiver in Fantasy football for 2021, but an offseason trade to the Browns puts him in a more advantageous situation. Cooper is once again the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, while the Browns acquiring Watson during the offseason gives him another strong signal-caller to work with. That's a big reason why the model sees him as a top-20 option in the 2022 fantasy football WR rankings.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears tight end Cole Kmet as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. After a modest 28 catches on 44 targets in his rookie season, he followed with 60 receptions on 93 targets last year. Kmet managed to finish eighth among all tight ends in targets, even as Chicago navigated through an uneven quarterback situation between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Although the Bears switched gears with their move to Matt Eberflus at head coach, who last served as the defensive coordinator for Indianapolis, Fields comes into this season as the unquestioned starter. Fields and Kmet will both work under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was the passing game coordinator for the Packers before coming to Chicago. His familiarity within the division should benefit both players, but between their positions, Kmet stands to see the more significant uptick in Fantasy production. The model predicts that step forward will end with Kmet competing to break into the top Fantasy 10 tight ends in 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Broncos running back Melvin Gordon as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. Many expected this to be the case ahead of last season, but Gordon managed to outrush rookie Javonte Williams by 15 yards on the same number of carries (203). However, this is the final year of his contract in Denver and he isn't nearly the asset in the passing game that Williams proved to be last year.

With the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos finally have the opportunity to deploy a dynamic offense their fans have been waiting for in the post-Manning era. Gordon has managed to stay productive, but is a bruising, deliberate runner in an offense that looks like it's heading in a different direction. Additionally, Gordon has only been able to stay healthy for the entirety of one of his seven years in the league and will be 30 years old by the end of next season.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

