Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson expressed displeasure at the thought of his team trading for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media earlier this offseason. However, it looks like he'll have to bury the hatchet after the Panthers decided to take the plunge for a conditional draft pick. Anderson had a 1,000-yard season in 2020, but saw his production drop off considerably in 2021, and quarterback play was a big reason why. Now, owners will be tasked with slotting Anderson and Mayfield in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was overshadowed by Zach Ertz early in his career, but he had a breakout season in 2021. Goedert finished as the second-highest graded receiving tight end by Pro Football Focus after averaging 11.8 Fantasy points per game over his final 11 outings.

He finished the year with six catches for 92 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay, being targeted 12 times in that contest. Philadelphia is expected to show continued improvement on the offensive side of the ball, creating value on Goedert for your 2022 Fantasy football picks. He is being drafted behind Dalton Schultz and Pat Freiermuth in most drafts, but SportsLine's model expects him to perform better than both of those tight ends. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first-round selection missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He appears ready to make up for his lost season this year and was a full participant for nearly the entirety of the Jags' OTA program.

Former head coach Urban Meyer envisioned Etienne as an all-purpose back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media has shown Etienne bursting in-and-out of cuts on passing routes and looking fluid in his movements. The team is banking on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make full recoveries and contribute sooner rather than later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That upside is why the model projects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has shown big-play ability throughout his career, but his overall productivity hasn't met the expectations that come with being a top-five pick. He's had a single 1,000-yard season and missed time with injuries while finishing with 673 receiving yards or fewer in each of the last six years.

Now, he joins a Packers team that has been completely reworked in the wake of the Davante Adams trade. Owners are taking a flyer on Watkins in the 13th round with their 2022 Fantasy football picks with hopes that Aaron Rodgers can improve Watkins' stock. However, the model sees the injuries and presence of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs being a problem. It predicts Watson will be outproduced by 15th-round options like D.J. Chark and Marquez Callaway. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

