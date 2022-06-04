Antonio Brown had a stretch from 2013-17 where he finished no worse than WR2 in PPR Fantasy football formats. Brown is not going to be a factor in 2022 Fantasy football drafts, as he is not expected to play in the NFL this season. Wide receivers such as Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel will be hoping to put together a stretch like Brown did several years ago. Kupp finished as the top wide receiver last year, while Samuel was right behind him.

Kupp and Samuel will be obvious early 2022 Fantasy football picks, but who are some of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Detroit running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions did not have a good 2021 season, but Swift had a breakout year. He rushed for more than 600 yards and added 452 receiving yards, scoring seven total touchdowns. Two of his best performances came last November when he rushed for 125-plus yards on two occasions.

Swift will now be looking to establish himself as a starting running back after splitting carries over his first two seasons in the league. He is an excellent option in Fantasy football leagues due to his pass-catching ability. SportsLine's model expects him to take a big step forward in 2022, making him one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers that you should be drafting.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. San Francisco hasn't yet traded Jimmy Garoppolo, and there isn't a guarantee that it will between now and the start of the season, but the franchise simply has too much invested in Lance to not hand the reins over at some point. His incredible upside makes him the sort of player that you'll want on your Fantasy football roster in 2022.

Lance played in six games last season and averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 168 yards and a score. And in his final start (of two) during Week 16 against the Texans, Lance threw for 249 yards and two scores while adding 31 yards rushing on eight carries. If Lance wins the starting role, he'll be a significant part of San Francisco's rushing attack and that will make him of value even if there are growing pains within the pocket. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as its No. 15 quarterback for 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Broncos running back Melvin Gordon as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. Many expected this to be the case ahead of last season, but Gordon managed to outrush rookie Javonte Williams by 15 yards on the same number of carries (203). However, this is the final year of his contract in Denver and he isn't nearly the asset in the passing game that Williams proved to be last year.

With the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos finally have the opportunity to deploy a dynamic offense their fans have been waiting for in the post-Manning era. Gordon has managed to stay productive, but is a bruising, deliberate runner in an offense that looks like it's heading in a different direction. Additionally, Gordon has only been able to stay healthy for the entirety of one of his seven years in the league and will be 30 years old by the end of next season.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

