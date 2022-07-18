In 2018, Trey Burton appeared to put himself on the cusp of Fantasy relevance at tight end when he finished with 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with Chicago. That optimism was short-lived, as he never came close to those numbers again and has been out of the league since 2020. With the latest retirement of Rob Gronkowski, owners are once again in a crunch to find viable tight end options in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. While trying to parse out the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts at tight end, owners must be careful not to get ahead of themselves when targeting players during their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Despite finishing as the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy a season ago, Brady has been the 13th quarterback off the board in early 2022 Fantasy football ADP. While his numbers in 2021 were largely dependent upon volume and there is room for concern that his short-lived retirement could be a distraction, it's safe to assume that he'll be prolific once again.

Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards, while his 43 passing touchdowns were the second-most of his career. He needed a career-high 719 pass attempts, but still completed 67.5 percent of his throws. He's surrounded by an elite corps and if Brady remains available somewhere between rounds eight and 10, the model sees plenty of potential for him to outperform his draft position. It ranks him as its No. 6 quarterback in its 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first-round selection missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He appears ready to make up for his lost season this year and was a full participant for nearly the entirety of the Jags' OTA program.

Former head coach Urban Meyer envisioned Etienne as an all-purpose back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media has shown Etienne bursting in-and-out of cuts on passing routes and looking fluid in his movements. The team is banking on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make full recoveries and contribute sooner rather than later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That upside is why the model projects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Freiermuth earned the confidence of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last year. Freiermuth's 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns were enough to get the hype train moving towards this season after he finished as the 13th-best Fantasy tight end in 2021.

The offensive landscape in Pittsburgh figures to be very different this season with Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky or 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett set to take over at quarterback. Former first-rounder Najee Harris also established himself as a premier running back, and the Steelers will return with a strong wide receiver duo of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. With so many mouths to feed and uncertainty when it comes to quarterback production next season, the model projects Freiermuth as a worse Fantasy value than others being drafted after him like George Kittle, Dalton Schultz and Kyle Pitts. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.