The running back position does not play as significant of a role as it once did in the NFL, but there are still plenty of playmakers at the position. The New York Jets drafted former Iowa State running back Breece Hall in April. He is expected to be the No. 1 running back in New York after averaging more than 1,300 yards in three years with the Cyclones, but should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Where should he fall in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Hall could be one of the year's breakouts among 2022 Fantasy football rookies, but he could also be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Identifying 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts is the key to coming up with a strong 2022 Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams running back Cam Akers. His 2021 campaign got off to a poor start when he tore his Achilles, but he responded with a remarkable recovery. Akers was back on the field for the playoffs, racking up 67 carries in four games.

He might have averaged just 2.4 yards per carry after returning from the injury, but three of those games came against the vaunted run defenses of San Francisco (twice) and Tampa Bay. Akers was also coming back from a brutal injury, so the more important storyline is the volume of snaps he played (81 percent). He is expected to play a large role in the offense this season, which is one reason why the model lists him ahead of running backs such as Damien Harris and J.K. Dobbins, who are both being selected before him in most drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first-round selection missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He appears ready to make up for his lost season this year and was a full participant for nearly the entirety of the Jags' OTA program.

Former head coach Urban Meyer envisioned Etienne as an all-purpose back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media has shown Etienne bursting in-and-out of cuts on passing routes and looking fluid in his movements. The team is banking on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make full recoveries and contribute sooner rather than later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That upside is why the model projects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Freiermuth earned the confidence of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last year. Freiermuth's 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns were enough to get the hype train moving towards this season after he finished as the 13th-best Fantasy tight end in 2021.

The offensive landscape in Pittsburgh figures to be very different this season with Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky or 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett set to take over at quarterback. Former first-rounder Najee Harris also established himself as a premier running back, and the Steelers will return with a strong wide receiver duo of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. With so many mouths to feed and uncertainty when it comes to quarterback production next season, the model projects Freiermuth as a worse Fantasy value than others being drafted after him like George Kittle, Dalton Schultz and Kyle Pitts. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

