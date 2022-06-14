Taking risks on second-year quarterbacks has paid dividends for owners in recent years. With six quarterbacks from last year's draft class in line to start or getting a chance to compete for a starting job, there could be an opportunity to score a future superstar in the late and middle rounds of drafts. Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Justin Fields and Trey Lance have all shown flashes of potential, but where should they be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings?

Wilson should benefit from the addition of first-round wide receiver Garrett Wilson and second-round running back Breece Hall, but where should you target the former No. 2 overall pick with your 2022 fantasy football picks? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings can help you decide whether he's worth the risk while also identifying potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. Despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 last season, the Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million extension during the offseason. With Amari Cooper being traded to the Browns, Gallup will once again be the clear No. 2 receiver for Dallas when he returns to action.

The last time he was in that role, Gallup had 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. We know quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense will want to sling it around, so there's potential for Gallup to average eight to 10 targets per game once he's in the lineup. Right now, he has an early 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 130.25, but the model has him outperforming healthy 11th-round picks like Christian Kirk and Drake London.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. San Francisco hasn't yet traded Garoppolo, but the franchise simply has too much invested in Lance to not hand the reins over at some point. His incredible upside makes him the sort of player that you'll want on your Fantasy football roster in 2022.

Lance played in six games last season and averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 168 yards and a score. And in his final start (of two) during Week 16 against the Texans, Lance threw for 249 yards and two scores while adding 31 yards rushing on eight carries. If Lance wins the starting role, he'll be a significant part of San Francisco's rushing attack and that will make him of value even if there are growing pains within the pocket. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as its No. 15 quarterback for 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy football busts. When healthy, Thielen is still one of the position's top technicians and a touchdown machine. However, he's missed 11 games in the last three seasons and the emergence of Justin Jefferson has led to Thielen's target share dropping considerably.

Thielen's targets per game have dropped the last two years, as his 21.0 percent target share in 2021 ranked just 33rd among receivers. He'll turn 32 before the start of the season and Jefferson is just coming into the peak of his powers, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect another drop in 2022. If his productivity near the end zone declines, the bottom could fall out. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Thielen behind receivers like D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin, who are going at least 10 picks later on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.