Christian McCaffrey could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers or one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. McCaffrey finished third and first, respectively, in the Fantasy football rankings in 2018 and 2019 before dropping outside the top 40 at the running back position alone the last two years. His name even popped up in trade rumors this offseason, but Carolina will run it back with C-Mac and hope he recaptures his All-Pro form. Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Injuries have plagued McCaffrey in recent years, and those are always concerns with running backs who absorb as much pounding as he does. Thus, the Panthers added former Titan D'Onta Foreman to a backfield that also includes Chuba Hubbard. Which of these backups are among the top 2022 Fantasy football handcuffs? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz. After being acquired in a mid-season trade from Philadelphia last year, Ertz showed he still has juice in his 31-year-old legs, as he was fifth in positional Fantasy points over the last 12 weeks of the regular season. He finished with a 76-763-5 stat line and parlayed that into a three-year contract this offseason.

Ertz also became Kyler Murray's primary target when DeAndre Hopkins missed seven games last year, as the tight end averaged 59.1 yards in those contests. That equates to over 1,000 yards over a 17-game season, and with Hopkins suspended the first six games of this upcoming season, Ertz will be a weekly TE1. The model acknowledges this by slotting him as the No. 8 tight end in its Fantasy football rankings 2022, ahead of players such as Hunter Henry and Pat Freiermuth, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. The 2021 first-round selection missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the preseason. He appears ready to make up for his lost season this year and was a full participant for nearly the entirety of the Jags' OTA program.

Former head coach Urban Meyer envisioned Etienne as an all-purpose back when the team drafted him. Video released by the team and media has shown Etienne bursting in-and-out of cuts on passing routes and looking fluid in his movements. The team is banking on both James Robinson (Achilles) and Etienne to make full recoveries and contribute sooner rather than later, but Etienne has a much higher ceiling as a pass-catcher. That upside is why the model projects Etienne to have a better Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him like J.K. Dobbins, Miles Sanders and Elijah Mitchell.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills running back James Cook as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James Cook was drafted in the second round after leading the Georgia Bulldogs in scrimmage yards during their 2021 championship run. He joins a deep backfield in Buffalo that already includes Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Duke Johnson.

With so many mouths to feed, Cook's carries will likely fluctuate from game to game and he was never the lead dog for Georgia. During his four-year college career, Cook never had more than 12 carries in a game. Buffalo's running backs totaled 19.4 carries per game last year, and Cook will likely be part of that committee this year. With the lack of consistent touches he'll likely get, SportsLine's model has him behind fellow committee RBs like Michael Carter and Jamaal Williams, despite those two having a later 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.