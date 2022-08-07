There are many ways to attack your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, but one option is to target players on the same team. Philadelphia offers a prime example, as the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown created a pairing alongside young wideout DeVonta Smith. If quarterback Jalen Hurts can take a step forward in his third NFL season, would it create several strong 2022 Fantasy football picks in Philadelphia? Smith came up just short of 1,000 yards in his first season, while Brown had 869 despite missing four games with Tennessee last year. Where should both receivers be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Is Brown one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers heading into his first season with the Eagles? Or will the questions at quarterback ultimately make Brown and Smith two of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz. After being acquired in a mid-season trade from Philadelphia last year, Ertz showed he still has juice in his 31-year-old legs, as he was fifth in positional Fantasy points over the last 12 weeks of the regular season. He finished with a 76-763-5 stat line and parlayed that into a three-year contract this offseason.

Ertz also became Kyler Murray's primary target when DeAndre Hopkins missed seven games last year, as the tight end averaged 59.1 yards in those contests. That equates to over 1,000 yards over a 17-game season, and with Hopkins suspended the first six games of this upcoming season, Ertz will be a weekly TE1. The model acknowledges this by slotting him as the No. 8 tight end in its Fantasy football rankings 2022, ahead of players such as Hunter Henry and Pat Freiermuth, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. A 2021 first-round pick, Bateman's rookie year started with missing the first five games due to injury and ended with playing without Lamar Jackson for another five games. He produced a disappointing 46-515-1 stat line, but still found himself elevated to the WR1 position in Baltimore during the offseason thanks to the trade of Marquise Brown.

Baltimore will still retain its run-first philosophy, but Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in this offense, and Bateman now has his role. The second-year player also has the size that Brown lacked to be a red-zone threat. He's also a deep threat, as he led the Big Ten in yards per reception as a sophomore. Better health from Bateman and Jackson should do wonders for the former's progression. The model lists Bateman as a top-30 WR after he finished as the WR80 in the Fantasy football WR rankings last season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. He flew up the Fantasy football TE rankings as a rookie last year, ramping up his production following an injury to Eric Ebron. Freiermuth averaged 11.3 Fantasy points per game from Week 6 to the end of the year, ranking seventh among tight ends.

He did not run routes as often as Fantasy owners would like, though, ranking in the middle of the pack among tight ends. SportsLine's model expects regression during what might end up being a sophomore slump. He is being drafted ahead of Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts and Zach Ertz, but the model has him finishing behind all three of those tight ends in production. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.