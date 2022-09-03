The logjam known as the Miami Dolphins' backfield became clearer this week when the team released former first-rounder Sony Michel. That leaves Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as the primary ball-carriers in a new-look offense that added Tyreek Hill. Coach Mike McDaniel is a Kyle Shanahan disciple, so he loves to run the ball, but which Dolphins back should you target first in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Edmonds fell flat as a starter with Arizona last year, eventually being overtaken by James Conner, while Mostert has played just nine games over the last two seasons. Could last year's leading rusher, Myles Gaskin, maneuver his way into touches and become one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back J.D. McKissic. One of the league's premier third-down backs, McKissic had 609 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns last year despite missing the final six games. He ranked among the top 30 running backs in Fantasy points through the first 12 weeks of the season and finished 34th in the Fantasy football RB rankings the prior year.

McKissic was expected to be part of a three-man backfield with incumbent starter Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson. However, Robinson was the victim of a robbery attempt and was shot twice, putting his 2022 status in question. In the meantime, Washington's backfield should resemble what it looked like the last few years in which McKissic returned RB3/RB4 value. SportsLine's model ranks McKissic on par with Jamaal Williams, who is being drafted a round earlier on average, thus making McKissic one of the potential Fantasy football sleepers 2022.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Following Zach Ertz' trade to Arizona, Goedert became an every-down player and produced as one of the top talents at his position. In that role over 10 games, he averaged 61.4 receiving yards, which projects to a 1,000-yard season over 17 games.

Goedert finished 2021 with a 56-830-4 stat line and ranked eighth among tight ends in Fantasy points. However, the model is more optimistic on his 2022 outlook and has Goedert among the top five tight ends in its 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings. It ranks him on par with George Kittle, despite the Niners' tight end being drafted 25 spots earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

