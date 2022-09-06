Fantasy football draft prep starts in the early summer, but a majority of drafts go on the clock in the days leading up to the opener. The advantage to this approach is that owners get the most NFL news on 2022 Fantasy football injuries, transactions, depth chart updates and more, helping them make more informed 2022 Fantasy football picks. As last-minute drafts begin, it's crucial to have a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings that can help guide you through at least 15 rounds of picks. Avoiding 2022 Fantasy football busts early is essential, as is identifying a handful of 2022 Fantasy football sleepers later on. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. He has reportedly avoided any setbacks during his recovery from knee surgery, leading the Cowboys to keep him on the active roster. A move to the injured reserve would have ruled him out for the first four weeks of the season, so Dallas is confident that he will be on the field early in the year.

He had a breakout season in 2019 before averaging 10 Fantasy points per game in 2020 and 2021. Gallup is returning to an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points and overall yards last year, which immediately raises his stock. He is being selected behind wideouts such as Drake London, Brandon Aiyuk and DeVante Parker in most 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings, but SportsLine's model recommends taking Gallup instead of those players.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Super Bowl winner finished the 2021 season as the fifth-most productive QB, trailing only Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. The 2022 Fantasy football ADP, however, shows that he's just the 11th QB off the board this year.

A lot of that stems from concern about elbow tendonitis he's dealt with this offseason. Coach Sean McVay put some of those fears to rest recently, saying that Stafford won't be limited in any way entering the opener. SportsLine's model has graded Stafford as a better value than Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Joe Burrow, all QBs going off the board earlier than him, making Stafford one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers who can give your team a big edge this season. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damien Harris' huge season, and find out.