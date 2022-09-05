Fantasy football draft prep 2022 is underway, so it's time to identify which players you want to build your roster around and which to avoid. Identifying the top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers is just as important as avoiding players who fail to live up to their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. When crafting your 2022 Fantasy football strategy, you will need to decipher which players are poised to exceed their 2022 Fantasy football projections. Drafting a player who exceeds expectations can be the key ingredient to your championship aspirations. Therefore, you'll need to identify a list of potential Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. The veteran wideout has been a consistent threat in the red zone over the past few years, securing nine touchdowns in three of his last five seasons.

Last season, Jones finished with just four TD receptions to go along with 73 receptions for 832 yards. Despite a down year, Jones is expected to bounce back in a major way in 2022. Jacksonville's offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the Jaguars' aerial attack, which could open things up for Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year were his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012. That's a big reason why the model ranks Jones (15th-round ADP) ahead of fellow wideouts like Tyler Lockett (12th-round ADP), Robert Woods (12th) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (10th).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. It might seem odd that Fantasy players are sleeping on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but he battled elbow tendinitis in camp, which may be pushing him down the 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's going off in the eighth round on average even though he was the seventh-highest scoring Fantasy QB last season.

SportsLine's model has found value at that spot. Stafford has All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp back and the Rams added Allen Robinson, who should be a strong WR2 in this offense. Stafford is graded as a better value than quarterbacks such as Wilson, Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers, all of whom are being picked earlier in drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damien Harris' huge season, and find out.