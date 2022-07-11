Atlanta will be replacing more pieces in its offense than just about any team in the NFL this season. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to Indianapolis, wide receiver Russell Gage signed with Tampa Bay and wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the season for gambling on NFL games. The Falcons will need tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie receiver Drake London to shoulder the load this year, but should either of them be high in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

The Falcons were in the bottom half of the league in pass attempts last year, and that trend is expected to continue with Marcus Mariota now under center. Will a potential decrease in passing volume lead to Pitts and London being 2022 Fantasy football busts, or can they become the biggest 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is going to be a mid-range draft selection among quarterbacks, but he has plenty of upside this season. Hurts improved as a passer in 2021 and is one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL.

Philadelphia increased its offensive potential in a big way when it snagged star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee in April. Brown seems to find the end zone in almost every game he plays, which will certainly boost Hurts' Fantasy value. This could be a career-defining season for Hurts, and SportsLine's model has identified him as one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers to target.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Browns running back Nick Chubb. After starting all 16 games for Cleveland in 2016, Chubb has missed seven games over the last two seasons. Primarily a downhill, between-the-tackles runner, the slight injury concern has played a bigger role in his dip in 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

The headlines surrounding Cleveland in the offseason have focused on the off-the-field drama surrounding new QB Deshaun Watson, who is embroiled in controversy. Furthermore, the Browns traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper from Dallas, which has fueled the expectation that the team will emphasize the passing game in 2022. However, Chubb averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season and finished with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns. The combination of Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson had 178 attempts to Chubb's 228, and the model projects that he'll maintain considerable value this season.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.