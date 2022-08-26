Identifying potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers will be a point of emphasis for the remainder of draft season, but figuring out who can outperform their 2022 Fantasy football ADP is always easier said than done. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had already established himself as a productive player, but took an unexpected leap forward during a historic 2021 season. Kupp won the wide receiver's triple crown with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding Super Bowl MVP honors after the Rams beat the Bengals. Finding the next Kupp might be a pipe dream, but reliable 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you find underrated players. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. With Ezekiel Elliott battling a bad knee throughout the 2021 season, Pollard took on a larger role and produced career-high Fantasy numbers. With Fantasy players looking for a bounce-back season for Elliott, Pollard is falling into the ninth round of many 2022 Fantasy football picks. But even if Elliott is healthier, there's still room for Pollard to put up big numbers in this offense.

He's an intriguing target out of the backfield who caught 39 passes last season. His yards-after-contact numbers were also a career-best last year, so there's simply too much talent for Pollard to sit on the bench. SportsLine's model says he'll outproduce seventh-round backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Antonio Gibson, as well as eighth-rounders Cordarrelle Patterson and A.J. Dillon, making Pollard one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Commanders running back J.D. McKissic. The 29-year-old Arkansas State product was used sparingly as a reserve for the Seahawks and Lions before enjoying a breakout 2020 season with the Commanders in which he caught 80 passes for 589 yards and two scores while also rushing for 365 yards and a score.

McKissic didn't see as high a volume of touches in 2020 due to a concussion that cost him six games, but he was still a vital part of Washington's aerial attack, catching 43 passes for 397 yards. McKissic finally has a clean bill of health again and has value as the franchise's preferred option on third downs. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Darrell Henderson and James Cook, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damien Harris' huge season, and find out.