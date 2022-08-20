The 2022 NFL preseason began with the Raiders defeating the Jaguars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but owners weren't able to decipher much from the first preseason game of the year. Fantasy-relevant stars like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were all held out of action. That left the majority of the work to players fighting for roster spots, but over the next few weeks, there will be plenty position battles that will send players moving up and down the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Running an offense that has been loaded with playmaking ability the last few seasons, Prescott has put up gaudy numbers, but he has only been the 11th quarterback off the board on average in the 2022 Fantasy football ADP and he's currently going in the eighth or ninth round of most drafts.

Some of that has to do with concern over his lack of utilization in the running game in 2021 following his devastating ankle injury in 2020. Some of the concern is also related to wide receiver Amari Cooper being traded away. However, the model still sees Prescott having another prolific season with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and a quality line surrounding him. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 6 quarterback for 2022.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. He comes into this season as one of the greatest Fantasy unknowns after not having played in an NFL game since December 2020. A difficult recovery from an ankle surgery and an arduous relationship with team management has kept him sidelined and makes his production this season difficult to gauge.

Reports have noted that he has been running routes in training camp without wearing any brace or support for his ankle, which could signal he'll be in the lineup to start the season. The Saints moved up in the first round to draft rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, so there appears to be an emphasis on getting the passing game back on track in New Orleans. Thomas finished his last complete season in 2019 with 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, so if he's truly ready to go, the model projects him to have more upside than others with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and Adam Thielen. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

